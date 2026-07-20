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Big Technology

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Norm Applegate's avatar
Norm Applegate
13h

If every company can access frontier AI, whether it’s OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, or Kimi, then competitive advantage shifts away from which model you bought and toward:

How quickly your organization detects external pressure.

How well leaders regulate under that pressure.

How effectively decisions flow through the management operating system.

How rapidly the organization learns and adapts.

In other words, AI is increasing the quality of available signals.

For me, it still comes down to leadership capability. Your management operating system determines whether those signals become good decisions.

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