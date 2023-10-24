NEW YORK, NY -- Sinecure.ai, a pioneering SaaS software company dedicated to revolutionizing talent discovery through AI and Large Language Model (LLM) innovation, announced today the appointment of Wenda Harris Millard to Chairman of the Board of Directors. A distinguished and accomplished industry veteran, Millard brings an exceptional track record of leadership and innovation in technology, advertising and media to the Sinecure.ai team.

"We are honored to welcome Wenda as our Chairman of Sinecure.ai," said Joel Wright, Co-Founder and CEO of the AI-powered talent discovery platform. "Wenda has an impressive history of growing businesses with her strong guidance and innate ability to empower teams to realize their fullest potential. Her unparalleled experience will be invaluable as we redefine talent discovery through cutting-edge AI solutions."

The recruiting industry today demands products and services that make the process of talent acquisition more efficient and effective. Sinecure.ai is at the forefront of developing AI-powered products to meet those demands while matching prospects to job specs with precision, speed and predictability.

Commenting on her appointment, Millard said, “I look forward to partnering with Joel and the Sinecure.ai board on this exciting next stage of growth for the company. The ongoing advancements in AI that power the Sinecure.ai platform offer a new vision of the future for the entire recruiting industry. They represent an unprecedented business opportunity for Sinecure.ai to deliver impressive hiring outcomes for our customers and candidates alike.”

Millard is a seasoned professional whose career spans over four decades. She started in the traditional publishing industry and then pivoted to digital media during the early days of the internet revolution—first as a founding member of the executive team at DoubleClick and later as chief sales officer at Yahoo!, where she built the #1 sales organization in media and is widely credited as establishing brand advertising on the web. After Yahoo!, Millard was co-CEO of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia and was more recently vice chairman of the prominent strategic advisory and business development firm, MediaLink.

Millard is the past chairman of the Interactive Advertising Bureau, former president of the Advertising Club of New York, and served on the boards of the Ad Council and the American Advertising Federation (AAF). She is the recipient of numerous industry awards in advertising, including being named as one of Ad Age’s “100 Most Influential Women in Advertising in the Last 100 Years” and as an inductee into AAF’s Advertising Hall of Fame, the industry’s highest honor. More information about Millard’s past accomplishments and current contributions can be found on the About page on the Sinecure.ai website.

Millard’s appointment to Chairman is effective immediately.

