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Alec Pritzos's avatar
Alec Pritzos
11h

The merge is real but the constraint isn't capability, it's the approval surface. Every example here routes through a human gate: approve the email, approve the trade, confirm the magician. The product battle is whether that gate stays legible when the agent moves faster than a person can actually verify, because a rubber-stamped approval is just an agent with no brakes.

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