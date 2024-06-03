How Walt Mossberg Built Relationships With Jobs, Gates, and Bezos

Nobody covered big moments in technology quite like Walt Mossberg, a storied tech journalist who built deep relationships with the founders and CEOs of the world’s largest technology companies, including Steve Jobs, Bill Gates, and Jeff Bezos.

On today’s Big Tech War Stories Podcast, Mossberg discusses how he formed his relationships with these leaders, what drove them, and how they dealt with criticism in his legendary WSJ column.

It’s an ideal time to hear from Mossberg as Apple’s WWDC approaches next week, where the company is poised to introduce a slew of AI upgrades to its devices and services.

In this conversation, you’ll hear how Jobs handled moments like the one we’re about to witness, how he approached strategy (all about the consumer), and the attention he paid to the stock market (didn’t care, at least outwardly).

The first half covering Steve Jobs is available free to everyone. Paid Big Technology subscribers get Mossberg’s insights on Bezos and Gates. Upgrade here to listen in full:

The tech leaders Mossberg discusses all had their own way of dealing with criticism. Jobs would tell Mossberg “I’m not calling to complain about your column,” before complaining. Gates would not pretend, emailing his nitpicks within a half hour after the Journal hit his doorstep. Bezos eventually stopped talking to the press altogether.

The common line among these CEOs: A deep well of curiosity that seemed impossible to satisfy. And massive ambition combined with optimism. Listen on to hear more.

Thanks for listening and subscribing! I’ll be back Friday with our weekly story, and then am flying out to the Bay Area for WWDC week. Stay tuned.