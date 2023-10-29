Oct 29 • 1M

Big Tech War Stories Podcast: Preview

Our new podcast debuts this week

2
 
0:00
-1:18
Open in playerListen on);
    Substack App
    Download MP3
    Get a private RSS link for listening
    Subscribe to Big Tech War Stories to get a private link for listening in your favorite podcast player. Learn about RSS.

Appears in this episode

Alex Kantrowitz
Go 1-on-1 with the builders in the trenches creating the Big Tech products you love, hate, and have never seen.
Episode details
2 comments
Transcript

And here’s our podcast logo:

2
Share