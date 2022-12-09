Big Technology
Why Google Missed ChatGPT
The tech giant believes the future of search is conversational. How did it let OpenAI’s ChatGPT take the lead?
Alex Kantrowitz
Dec 9
60
6
OpenAI’s New ChatGPT Might Be The First Good Chatbot
After years of overpromising and underdelivering, chatbots are turning a corner.
Alex Kantrowitz
Dec 2
49
9
Why Silicon Valley Didn’t Anticipate The Covid Comedown
Tech CEOs are laying off workers after predicting their Covid surges would persist. Here’s how they got it so wrong.
Alex Kantrowitz
Nov 18
48
7
Twitter’s Turbulent Year, As Seen Through One Fired Employee’s Cartoons
Manu Cornet drew his way through a tumultuous year at Twitter. His cartoons depict its employees' experience in an era like none other.
Alex Kantrowitz
Nov 10
35
8
“Now pay $8.” Evaluating Elon Musk’s Early Plan For Twitter.
Musk’s revealed his early priorities for Twitter. He’s doing a better job (so far) than many imagine.
Alex Kantrowitz
Nov 3
44
6
How Long Can Mark Zuckerberg Keep Up His Metaverse Bet?
Meta’s spent $25 billion on R&D this year but made $84 billion. The stock charts may seem dire, but they don’t tell the full story.
Alex Kantrowitz
Oct 28
38
1
Adventures in TikTok Marketing
TikTok is a traffic cannon with a fascinating algorithm. What I’ve learned after three weeks of experimentation.
Alex Kantrowitz
Oct 21
36
In Pursuing Human-Level Intelligence, The AI Industry Risks Building What It Can’t Control
Instead of asking whether AI can achieve something, perhaps we should ask whether it should.
Alex Kantrowitz
Oct 13
38
2
How Facebook's Thinking About Its War With TikTok
Social media has transformed, and Facebook along with it. Or at least it’s trying.
Alex Kantrowitz
Oct 7
38
1
Elon Musk’s Text Exchanges Show Twitter Deal Going Off The Rails
Newly released text messages shine a light on how tech’s most powerful do business — and perhaps why Musk lost interest in Twitter.
Alex Kantrowitz
Sep 30
64
9
Big Tech Enters New Era Of Scaled Back Ambitions As Stock Market Contracts
Wall Street wants profit, not long-term growth, and Big Tech is delivering. But at what cost?
Alex Kantrowitz
Sep 23
30
In Delaware’s Kathaleen McCormick, Elon Musk Finds A Judge Who Means Business
Could a Delaware native who grew up just a few miles from the Chancery Court push Elon Musk to go through with his Twitter deal?
Alex Kantrowitz
Sep 15
28
