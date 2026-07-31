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When Artificial Intelligence Is Too Valuable To Sell
Just because the AI labs have sold models on a meter until now doesn't mean they'll always do so.
  Alex Kantrowitz
Everything You Need to Know About Kimi K3, the Latest Model From China to Shake Up AI
Here's how the web reacted to Kimi K3's performance, politics, and how it changes the AI race.
  Marty Swant and Alex Kantrowitz
AI Model Prices Are Falling At The Worst Moment For The U.S. Frontier Labs
The price war is on. What happens to the OpenAI and Anthropic?
  Alex Kantrowitz
Apple’s lawsuit against OpenAI makes serious claims. Will they matter?
Apple usually tangles with companies after they ship a product, now it's going after a pre-product, former partner.
  Marty Swant and Alex Kantrowitz
OpenAI's Plans For Its New ChatGPT Superapp
OpenAI's Codex and ChatGPT app lead Andrew Ambrosino talks to Big Technology about the product and its roadmap.
  Alex Kantrowitz
Meta’s Path To AI Relevance, According To Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth
Bosworth on what went wrong with Llama 4, Zuckerberg’s AI “founder mode,” and why he thinks the model alone isn't enough to win.
  Alex Kantrowitz
Automation Makes The World Cup Worse. But We Can’t Help Ourselves, Can We?
Advanced sensors and robot refs make the games more accurate and fair. But better? No, not at all.
  Alex Kantrowitz and Marty Swant
The United States’ OpenAI Equity Stake, Meta The Neocloud, Karp’s Attack
Ahead of the holiday weekend, here’s what’s happening and what to look out for.
  Alex Kantrowitz

June 2026

Heavy AI Adoption Linked To More Hiring, Not Layoffs, New Data Shows
A new Ramp study shows that the companies spending the most on AI are actually hiring more and not cutting the workforce.
  Alex Kantrowitz
AI Budget Increases, Fable’s Potential, AI’s Cyber Frontier: Takeaways From Big Technology’s AI Summit
Don't expect the spending to slow down anytime soon, and more lessons from a day with the leaders of today's biggest AI companies.
  Alex Kantrowitz
Greg Brockman On OpenAI’s Plan To Win: Compute Rules All
Appearing at the Big Technology AI Summit Thursday, OpenAI president Greg Brockman indicated that winning the compute race could be the key to winning…
  Marty Swant and Alex Kantrowitz
Elon Musk Sold Investors The Future. Now SpaceX Has To Build It.
SpaceX is trading up on its first full day on the public markets. Here's what it has to do to maintain the momentum.
  Alex Kantrowitz and Marty Swant
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