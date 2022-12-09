Big Technology

The tech giant believes the future of search is conversational. How did it let OpenAI’s ChatGPT take the lead?
Alex Kantrowitz
After years of overpromising and underdelivering, chatbots are turning a corner.
Alex Kantrowitz
Tech CEOs are laying off workers after predicting their Covid surges would persist. Here’s how they got it so wrong.
Alex Kantrowitz
Manu Cornet drew his way through a tumultuous year at Twitter. His cartoons depict its employees' experience in an era like none other.
Alex Kantrowitz
Musk’s revealed his early priorities for Twitter. He’s doing a better job (so far) than many imagine.
Alex Kantrowitz
Meta’s spent $25 billion on R&D this year but made $84 billion. The stock charts may seem dire, but they don’t tell the full story.
Alex Kantrowitz
TikTok is a traffic cannon with a fascinating algorithm. What I’ve learned after three weeks of experimentation.
Alex Kantrowitz
Instead of asking whether AI can achieve something, perhaps we should ask whether it should.
Alex Kantrowitz
Social media has transformed, and Facebook along with it. Or at least it’s trying.
Alex Kantrowitz
Newly released text messages shine a light on how tech’s most powerful do business — and perhaps why Musk lost interest in Twitter.
Alex Kantrowitz
Wall Street wants profit, not long-term growth, and Big Tech is delivering. But at what cost?
Alex Kantrowitz
Could a Delaware native who grew up just a few miles from the Chancery Court push Elon Musk to go through with his Twitter deal?
Alex Kantrowitz
