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When Artificial Intelligence Is Too Valuable To Sell
Just because the AI labs have sold models on a meter until now doesn't mean they'll always do so.
Jul 31
•
Alex Kantrowitz
74
3
Everything You Need to Know About Kimi K3, the Latest Model From China to Shake Up AI
Here's how the web reacted to Kimi K3's performance, politics, and how it changes the AI race.
Jul 20
•
Marty Swant
and
Alex Kantrowitz
62
3
7
AI Model Prices Are Falling At The Worst Moment For The U.S. Frontier Labs
The price war is on. What happens to the OpenAI and Anthropic?
Jul 17
•
Alex Kantrowitz
70
7
Apple’s lawsuit against OpenAI makes serious claims. Will they matter?
Apple usually tangles with companies after they ship a product, now it's going after a pre-product, former partner.
Jul 13
•
Marty Swant
and
Alex Kantrowitz
40
1
2
OpenAI's Plans For Its New ChatGPT Superapp
OpenAI's Codex and ChatGPT app lead Andrew Ambrosino talks to Big Technology about the product and its roadmap.
Jul 10
•
Alex Kantrowitz
62
1
Meta’s Path To AI Relevance, According To Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth
Bosworth on what went wrong with Llama 4, Zuckerberg’s AI “founder mode,” and why he thinks the model alone isn't enough to win.
Jul 9
•
Alex Kantrowitz
57
Automation Makes The World Cup Worse. But We Can’t Help Ourselves, Can We?
Advanced sensors and robot refs make the games more accurate and fair. But better? No, not at all.
Jul 6
•
Alex Kantrowitz
and
Marty Swant
37
2
1
The United States’ OpenAI Equity Stake, Meta The Neocloud, Karp’s Attack
Ahead of the holiday weekend, here’s what’s happening and what to look out for.
Jul 2
•
Alex Kantrowitz
52
June 2026
Heavy AI Adoption Linked To More Hiring, Not Layoffs, New Data Shows
A new Ramp study shows that the companies spending the most on AI are actually hiring more and not cutting the workforce.
Jun 30
•
Alex Kantrowitz
77
7
3
AI Budget Increases, Fable’s Potential, AI’s Cyber Frontier: Takeaways From Big Technology’s AI Summit
Don't expect the spending to slow down anytime soon, and more lessons from a day with the leaders of today's biggest AI companies.
Jun 26
•
Alex Kantrowitz
61
Greg Brockman On OpenAI’s Plan To Win: Compute Rules All
Appearing at the Big Technology AI Summit Thursday, OpenAI president Greg Brockman indicated that winning the compute race could be the key to winning…
Jun 19
•
Marty Swant
and
Alex Kantrowitz
33
3
3
Elon Musk Sold Investors The Future. Now SpaceX Has To Build It.
SpaceX is trading up on its first full day on the public markets. Here's what it has to do to maintain the momentum.
Jun 15
•
Alex Kantrowitz
and
Marty Swant
36
1
1
© 2026 Alex Kantrowitz
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